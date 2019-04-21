|
Lucy Omaits
Kitsap - It is with deep sorrow that we announce that our beloved wife and mother, Lucy Omaits, passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 22nd, 2019. She is preceded in death by Alvin, Mina, Fred, and Marc Denning. Lucy lived a happy and loving life and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Steve, daughter Kerri, son Jeff, daughter-n-law Marissa, grandchildren Arianna, Dallas and Hayden, brothers Tom and Jeff, sisters Dorothy (Dot) and Candace (Candy) and many nieces and nephews.
Lucy spent her childhood and young adulthood in Bremerton, WA eventually moving to Issaquah, WA in 1980 with her husband and young children. There she worked first for Key Bank and then Issaquah School District working with ESL children and home hospital tutoring. Her other passion was antiques, which she started her own business specializing in antique dolls. After her children had grown, Lucy and Steve moved to Renton on Lk Kathleen where they both enjoyed retirement. Lucy was admired by many for her kind, generous, funny, and accepting personality, in which she gained many friends over the years. For this she will be missed by many. May you Rest in Peace, beautiful Lucy Omaits.
In Lieu of flowers you can donate to Lucy's PurpleStride Pancreatic Cancer fundraising site at:
http://support.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStridepx=2841373&pg=personal&fr_id=1832
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 21, 2019