Luella Ruth (Miller) Henderson
April 12, 1927 - August 21, 2020
On August 21, 2020 Luella graduated to heaven to meet Jesus and reunite with loved ones who went before her.
Born Luella Ruth Miller on April 12, 1927, in Portland, OR to Aaron Miller and Nellie (Barnes) Miller. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1944 and attended one year of Bible College in Eugene, OR. On August 24, 1946 she married her high school sweetheart Carl Henderson. They were happily married for 61 years. In June 1947 Luella delivered premature twin sons Richard (living one day) and Ronald. He was joined by brother, Robert, 1951 and sister, Carla 1954. The family moved to Bremerton, WA in 1951.
Luella worked several years at Piston Service, Bremerton and retired in 1989 from the Planning and Estimating office at PSNS.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Henderson.
Luella is survived by her sons Ronald Henderson and Robert Henderson (Arlene), daughter Carla True (Richard). Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren April, Chris, Bobbie Jo, Sara, Shawna, Joshua and Caitlin plus 21 great grandchildren.
Her greatest love was for her family. We will miss her greatly. For full obituary please go to https://www.lindefuneralservice.com/obituary/Luella-Henderson