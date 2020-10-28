Lynn Denise Weir



Lynn was born in El Paso, TX on May 19, 1954, where she lived for six weeks before coming to the Pacific Northwest, her true home. She passed away at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA on October 19, 2020, after a brief illness. She was sixty-six.



Lynn was a 1972 graduate of Central Kitsap High School in Kitsap County, Washington. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1976 Phi Beta Kappa. She attended the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, where she graduated in 1979 in the top 10% of her class and was admitted to the Bar of the State of Washington in 1979. For most of her career, she practiced in the area of labor law and was a partner in the firm of Webster, Mrak & Blumberg in Seattle until she retired in 2009.



Lynn met her husband, Rob Otsea, during a summer break from college in 1974 while both were working for the National Park Service at Mt. Rainier National Park. Lynn and Rob were together ever since then. A keen gardener all her adult life, her gardens gave her great pleasure. She loved reading, cats, English gardens, Port Townsend Victorian houses, and knitting. Lynn had a generous heart, a splendid mind, an independent spirit and an unwavering persistence in getting to the right answers.



Following retirement, Lynn became active at the Fisk Genealogical Library and brought her enormous analytical and research skills to happily engage in numerous family research projects. Lynn was the great-granddaughter of Nanny and Robert (Yust) Johnson, who were among the earliest Norwegian homesteaders on Marrowstone Island in Jefferson County. Lynn also was a descendant of an American Revolution war veteran, and she had been continuing on, and expanding upon, her mother's research tracing her family's history back to the earliest European settlers in America.



Lynn was a beloved wife, daughter, sister and aunt, and leaves a vast and permanent hole in the lives and hearts of all that knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Rob Otsea, of Seattle; her father, Frank Weir, of Silverdale; sisters, Jill Weir (Wayne Tripp), of Port Orchard and Gail Weir (Joseph Lesser), of Bremerton; sister-in-law, Cheryl Weir, of Quilcene; three nieces, three nephews, two grandnieces and one grandnephew. Lynn was preceded in her death by her brother, Michael Weir, in 2013, and her mother, Yvonne Weir, in March of 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store