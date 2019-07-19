Resources
Lynne Lucile (Davis) Waldron

Lynne Lucile (Davis) Waldron Obituary
- - We sadly announce the passing of Lynne Waldron the evening of Sunday, July 14th 2019 due to cardiac arrest. Born in Yakima on January 20th 1940 to Edward and Lucile Davis, she grew up in Yakima and the Tri-cities, graduating from Kennewick HS in 1958. Lynne worked for, and retired from the IRS. Lynne is survived by her brother Stephen Davis, husband Michael Waldron, son Edward Krahn, daughters Rebecca Marshall and Kelly Cox, her grandchildren Logan and Rylee Cox. Step children David Waldron and Michelle Johnson and their children Ben Waldron, Tyree and Kolby Johnson.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 19, 2019
