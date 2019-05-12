Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Crista Shores
Silverdale, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel E. Kelley


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mabel E. Kelley Obituary
Mabel E. Kelley

Silverdale - Mabel E. Kelley passed away March 14 in Silverdale, WA. She was born April 12, 1924 in Okanogan, WA to Carl and Anna Carlson. She graduated from Okanogan High School in 1942. She met and married Gerald Kelley in 1946 and was married 56 years. Mabel moved to Silverdale in 2007.

She is survived by 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held at Crista Shores, Silverdale, WA on May 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.