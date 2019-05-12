|
Mabel E. Kelley
Silverdale - Mabel E. Kelley passed away March 14 in Silverdale, WA. She was born April 12, 1924 in Okanogan, WA to Carl and Anna Carlson. She graduated from Okanogan High School in 1942. She met and married Gerald Kelley in 1946 and was married 56 years. Mabel moved to Silverdale in 2007.
She is survived by 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held at Crista Shores, Silverdale, WA on May 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 12, 2019