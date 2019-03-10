|
|
Marc R. Davie
Bremerton, WA
Marc R. Davie was born on July 16,1955 in Milford, UT to Rosemary George Bowman and Eugene Davie. Marc was surrounded by his closest friend Bill and two daughters while taking his last breaths March 1, 2019 in Bremerton, WA.
Marc was a Journeyman Electrician for 36 years and was proud to be part of IBEW Union #354. Dad spent most of his life in Utah and only recently called Washington home to be with his daughters. Marc could be found outside smoking, cracking jokes and drinking a cold beer. He left us with memories of a contagious laugh and he ensured we had everything we needed.
Marc is survived by his two daughters: Stella and Elisha. Siblings: Craig, Jeorgann, Gina, and Rose Marie.
Services will be held at The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary on March 11, 2019. Viewing will be at 10-1 followed by graveside service and burial at 1:30 pm
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 10, 2019