Marcia Marie Carslin
Silverdale, TX
Marcia Marie Carslin, 76, went home peacefully on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 in Tacoma, Wa. Marcia was born on December 9, 1942 in Seattle, Washington to Edward and Patricia Carter. She was the eldest sister to Patti, Marilyn, Carole and Bobby.
Marcia began her career as a dental assistant before working with Dr. John Author and Dr. George Berni where she retired. She was also the President of AAMA and loved to travel to conventions. Wayne and Marcia were very passionate about the POYC Scholarship Fund that they establish for local youth and it will be continued in their name through their children.
Marcia loved her family and friends. She and her husband Wayne spent many weekends on their boat, traveling with their camping group as well as wintered in Arizona. They never missed a family dinner, a special occasion or singing the Birthday song on your Birthday. Her and Wayne lived their last years at Crista Shores where they were reacquainted with old friends and made lots of new friends. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Grammie never missed a chance to have Chinese take out and family time!
She is survived by her four children Daughter Joan Nilsen Robison of Scottsdale, Arizona, Son Brian Nilsen (Sarah) of Port Orchard, Washington, Daughter Stacie Beltran (Tony) of Bremerton, Washington. Granddaughters: Talia Vandegrift, Lindsey Durham, Kennedy Nilsen and Kourtni Miller and Chrystina Beltran. Grandsons: Miles Nilsen and Carter Nilsen. Great Grandchildren: Pearl Miller, Cohen Nilsen and Luke Durham. Marcia is survived by her sisters Patti, Marilyn and Carole and brother in law Kermit Carslin and sister in law Lessie Auletti.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the: Port Orchard Yacht Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 3, Port Orchard, Wa. 98366 Our family would like to invite you to join us in a celebration of life Sunday, February 17th at 12noon, Kitsap Gold and Country Club.
A life story & tribute wall is available at www.rill.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 14, 2019