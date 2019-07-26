|
Marcy Wirebaugh
- - Marcy Wirebaugh, age 46, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marcy was born on August 17, 1972 in Germany. Marcy was a resident of Homer, Michigan for many years before she moved to Madera, California almost a year ago. Marcy loved being a mother and raising her children. She also bred AKC Dogs, both Boxers and Mini Pinchers, which she deeply enjoyed. Marcy loved to go shopping and do her own nails, which she always received compliments on how beautiful her nails were from others. Marcy enjoyed doing arts and crafts and making jewelry, she also enjoyed sewing outfits for her dogs.
Marcy was preceded in death by her brother Kenny.
Marcy is survived by her husband of almost 25 years Derrick Wirebaugh of Madera, father Robert Hovey of Washington State, mother Mikki kouffman of Washington State, children Kimberlyn Hovey of Michigan, Justin Hovey-Wirebaugh of Michigan, Rebecca and her husband Patrick White of Michigan, and Mikenna Wirebaugh of Madera, her step son Travis Wirebaugh of Michigan and step daughter Amber Wirebaugh of Michigan, and sisters JoAnn and her husband John Sigby of Illinois, Ronda Nelson of Alaska, and Lisa and her partner Lena of Arizona. Marcy also leaves behind her two grandchildren Mordecai White and Miya Wirebaugh along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private Services was held at a Jay Chapel funeral home in Madera Ca.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 26, 2019