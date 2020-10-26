1/1
Maretta M. Weigel
Maretta M. Weigel

Maretta M. Weigel, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on October 21st after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. "Mirt" was born in Jackson, Michigan on Nov 12, 1923 to Rhea and Nelson McManus. The family moved to Bremerton, where Mirt, her sister Marguerite and brother Weir were raised. She married Joseph A Weigel on Aug 6, 1945.

Joe preceded her in death June 20, 2010. Survivors include Son Joseph (Katherine) Weigel, Bremerton, (son Ben - sons Lane, River) (daughter Janet (JR) (daughter Annie and sons Charlie, Kenny and Jacob) (daughter Jennifer son Robie, daughter Allison (her children Leyton and Gabriel), and three Daughters, Janice (Bruce) Crittenden, Port Ludlow (sons Dugan (Julie), Jeff (Kari) (daughter Sophia) Chris (Michelle) (son Keagan and daughter Lyvia), Brant (Lisa), Blair (Jason) (daughter Harper, son Henry), Judy (Nick) Huff, Seabeck (daughter Davida (Aaron) daughters Teagan and Taelor), (daughter Tameson), (son Eric Euteneier (Jennifer) (son Mason) and Jeri (Randy) Greene, Anaheim CA, (daughters Emily (Paul) (son Andrew) and Sarah (fiancé Ryan).

The family would like to thank Bay Pointe Assisted Living & Marine Courte Memory Care for their loving care of Maretta for the last 12 years. The world is a better place due to the wonderful caregivers and staff at both locations. We would also like to thank CHI Fransiscan Hospice.

Visitation will be at the small shelter at Miller-Woodlawn Cemetery at 10am on Thursday 29 Oct 2020, burial will follow at 11am. Donations can be made to, the Lewy Body Dementia Association, or to CHI Franciscan Hospice Care.




Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
3603777648
