Margaret Burlew Snyder
- - January 20, 1920 - February 25, 2019
Born to William and Blanche Irish, Margaret passed away at age 99. She was married to Wayne Burlew nearly 50 years before his death. She later married Arthur Snyder who also preceded her in passing. Margaret is survived by daughters Mary Grayson, Nita (Harry Clay) Lesh, Nikki (Ron) Lindsey, and Sally (George) Salgado all of Port Orchard, as well as son, Jay (Joanna) Burlew, of Tracyton. She is survived by her brother Leslie (Ann) Irish of Vashon and numerous beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 29, 2019