|
|
Margaret "Margie" Mary McIlwaine
SeaTac - Margaret "Margie" Mary McIlwaine was born to Richard and Margaret del Pino in the Bronx, New York. She passed just short of her 94th birthday in SeaTac, Washington on April 16, 2019. Margaret is survived by her two sons, Jay and Richard McIlwaine, along with her loving daughters in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The one thing that Margaret wanted everyone to know is that she loved her friends and family and always did her best in all that she did. She was appreciative for everything ever done for her. She was at peace with her life and felt that she lived it fully. Margaret is, and always will be, missed by many. Her smile and her wit will never be forgotten. She rests in heaven, smiling down upon us.
A funeral service is not scheduled. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. The family would like to thank The Lord's Joy home in SeaTac, Washington for the loving care and attention they provided during her last years of life.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 27, 2019