|
|
Margaret (Suzzi) Sue Dawson
Olalla - Mrs. Margaret (Suzzi) Sue Dawson, of Olalla, Washington, born on November 23, 1945 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to the late Mary Becker and the late Bill Dobson, passed away at age 73 on May 9, 2019 at her home in Olalla. She was an employee at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for over 23 years until retiring in 2005. She was a collector of many things, including Tupperware and loved to treat herself to York Peppermint Patties, read People Magazine, feed the squirrels outside her house and watch her "shows" on TV. Over the years, she gave generously to many charities, including ChildFund Children's Foundation and St. Judes.
Suzzi is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Thomas Dawson; sons, Thomas Dawson Jr, Tim Dawson, and Lance Dawson; daughter, Debra Fahey; and sister, Nancy Cook. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her cat, Smokey and dog, Shaggi. All of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, stubbornness, and most of all, her underlying love for them. She will be dearly missed.
Services will be Private.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 16, 2019