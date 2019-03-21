|
Margarita A. Dodge
Bremerton, WA
Feb. 14, 1945-March 18, 2019
Loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always checked on everyone to make sure they were doing well and healthy, and her generosity in time and spirit was well known.
Margarita is survived by her husband, Jerry W. Dodge; several siblings in the Philippines; her children Benjamin, Aaron, James, Donna, Edward, Charles, Jeana-Marie, Jerry Jr. and Larry, and their spouses; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle's Nest Community Room, 1195 Fairgrounds Road NW, Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 21, 2019