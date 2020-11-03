Margery Scholes Walker

Bremerton - June 11, 1928 - October 20, 2020

Three years ago, Marge held the hand of her beloved husband Monty as he passed away: now they are reunited.Marge and Monty were married at Saint Mary's Parish in Bismarck, North Dakota, on September 4th, 1950. Their Catholic faith was important to them and they were active volunteers in their parish and in the community. They were inspiring role models to all who knew them in their dedication to each other, their family and to their faith.Born on the family ranch in Paradise, North Dakota, Marge was the eighth of the ten children born to Dean Scholes and Roaine Hotham Scholes. Marge knew at a young age that she wanted to become a nurse and serve others. As a girl riding her horse to her one-room schoolhouse, she imagined that the books in her saddle bag were medical supplies and that she was Florence Nightingale on her way to care for injured troops. After graduating at the top of her class at Elgin High School at the age of 16, she joined the United States Nurse Corps and attended the Saint Alexius School of Nursing in Bismarck, North Dakota. After a long nursing career, she retired from Harrison Hospital in Bremerton.Marge loved to share her many talents: on the day she passed away she reminisced about the thousands of pies she baked for family and for others. Home baked cookies were kept in a tin on top of the refrigerator to share with anyone who entered the house and her knit and crochet creations brought joy and warmth to many. Colorful flowers from her garden were freely shared with neighbors.She was predeceased by her husband Monty, her brother Bill Scholes and her sister Donna Lewis. Seven children survive her: daughters Karen (Chuck) Jones, Janet Walker (Joseph Smith), Gayle Walker Sparber, Beth (Schorsch) Rau, Eileen (Doug) Langdon and Patty (Joe) Babbitt, and son David Walker. She is survived by older siblings Jane Nehl, Dorothy Hauge, Walt Scholes, Hazel Staudenraus and Lucile Thornton, as well as by younger siblings Jim Scholes and Al Scholes. "Do you love me?" "You betcha!" A small, private, funeral Mass will be held November 3rd, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bremerton, Washington. Interment will follow at Miller-Woodlawn Memorial Park.

