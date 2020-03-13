|
Margie L. Marinelli
Kingston - Margie L. Marinelli, 79 of Kingston WA, passed away on March 8, 2020. Born on November 24, 1940 in Pasadena, CA to Elmer and Enid (Hayes) Wallace, Margie went on to graduate from John Muir High School in Pasadena. She last worked as an Officer in Aamica Services, Inc. She married Bill Poynor on November 24, 2010 in Puyallup, WA. Margie was a member of Eastern Star, and a former member of Daughters of the Nile, who in her spare time enjoyed crocheting and was a lover of animals. Margie is preceded in death by her parents; and previous husband, Michael Marinelli. Margie's memory will live on with her husband, Bill; brother, James Wallace (Lynda); nieces, Keri (Mark), Jaymi (Greg), and Emily (Jon); great nephews, Jack, Beau, Cade, and Oliver; and great niece, Amelia. A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th at 11:00am at The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary. Interment will follow at Cherry Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America https://secure.mymsaa.org/site/Donation or to . An online memorial can be see at www.poulsbomotuary.com MargieL.MarinelliKingstonNovember 24, 1940 to March 8, 2020
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020