|
|
Maria Farfan SanAgustin
- - The sweet spirit of Maria Farfan SanAgustin was called home by our heavenly Father on September 5, 2019, at the age of 76.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie SanAgustin, her eldest son Vince SanAgustin, daughter-in-law Jessica Anderson SanAgustin, parents Jesus and Ana Farfan, brother Joe Farfan, and sister Pacita (*Glenn) Dishong.
She is survived by son Gerald (*Jessica) SanAgustin, daughter Anntherese SanAgustin, grandchildren Mahla and Zola Williams, son Robert SanAgustin, son Andrew SanAgustin; siblings Joaquinita (*Macario Quiro, Joe) Sanchez, Ignacio (Elizabeth) Farfan, Rosalia (*Michael) Partsadakis, Cecilia (Fairleigh) Schoolar, Lourdes Farfan, Rosa (Jesus) Pangelinan, Frank (Lourdes) Farfan, Vincent (Barbara) Farfan, David (Michelle) Farfan, Johnny Farfan; many beloved godchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and, her immaculate heart - Mary was devoted to her family and to Jesus and this pure love will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.
Mary was born to Ana and Jesus Farfan on October 27, 1942, at home in Mangilao, Guam. As a young woman, she decided to commit her life to religious service and began her studies to become a nun. Alas, Eddie came along! Upon meeting her, he stated that he would marry her one day. Though Mary first rebuffed this notion, God had other plans. She fell in love with him, and they married in 1963. In 1969, Mary, along with Eddie, Vince, Jerry, and Reese (still in the womb) relocated to California. In 1976, the family moved to Bremerton, WA where Mary and Eddie settled and had two more children. She was the quintessential mother, a voracious reader, preserver of produce (delicious jams and pickled everything) and an avid baker - always filling every holiday with mountains of traditional Chamorro rosettes and rosketti along with other award-winning goodies. It was in Bremerton that they joined Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish and Maria became involved in the Camerman Institute of YLI, this sisterhood of Catholic women and the church as a whole were a source of great peace and joy. Mary moved to Lakewood, WA in 2014 with son Rhobby who served as her devoted caretaker and companion, filling her heart with happiness each day especially after the loss of Eddie.
Memorial services for Mary will be held in Bremerton, WA as follows: Visitation on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 3:00pm-7:00pm at Miller-Woodlawn Memorial Funeral Home, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Bremerton will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11:00 am, officiated by Father Derek Lappe. Internment will follow at 2:00pm in the Garden of Reflection at Miller-Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 12, 2019