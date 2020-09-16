1/1
Marian Ann Antic
Poulsbo - Marian Ann Antic, 95, of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on August 29, 2020. Born on June 5, 1925 in New Ulm, MN to Alvin H. and Gertrude C. (Eidsvold) Fritz, Marian went on to work as a Postal Clerk, retiring after 31 years. She married Joseph Antic in Marysville, WA on November 25, 1952, her second marriage. Marian lived in Minnesota, Iowa, Alaska, and Washington. She experienced many adventures along the way as she raised her three children. Marian set down roots on Bainbridge Island in 1969 and enjoyed entertaining, making friends, growing flowers, double tall Latte's, reading a good mystery, and marveling at the changes around her. One of her routines she enjoyed in her later years was shopping at Central Market in Poulsbo and visiting with all of her friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Harold G. Price in 1949; and her second husband, Joseph Antic in 1991. Marian's memory will live on with her son, John Price of Seattle, WA; daughters, Claudia Verdin of Burley, ID and Mary Montgomery of Kingston, WA; brothers, Harold, William, Robert, and Michael all of IA; sisters, Patricia of NE, Barbara of IA, and Corrine of CA; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. At her request, no formal services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Franciscan Hospice/Palliative Care Franciscan Foundation PO Box 1502, Tacoma, WA 98401-9836. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEWIS FUNERAL CHAPEL
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
