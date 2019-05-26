|
|
Mariana Cornish
Bremerton - Mariana Cornish was born July 31, 1926 to Philip and Ona Ethel Stilson in Diamond, WA. She quietly passed from this life on April 28, 2019 in her home in Bremerton, WA
Mariana was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and siblings Robert, LeRoy, June and Paul. She is survived by her son, Philip (Beth) of Bremerton and daughter, Mary (Mark) Cornish-Hicks of Warrenton, VA; grandchildren Mark Cornish, Brian Cornish, Brenda (Michael) Roberts, Jennifer Hubbell (Kelly Bounds), and Jason Johnson; and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick (Laura) Stilson of Lewiston, ID and Charles Stilson of Portland, OR; sister-in-law Stella Kratofil of Spokane, WA; extended family Lianne Steele and Helen LaCelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her Memorial service will be at Bay Pointe Assisted Living Center, 966 Oyster Bay Courte, Bremerton, WA 98312 on Thursday, May 30 at 1:30 PM. Inurnment service will precede the Memorial at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
Her family wishes to thank Bay Pointe staff, Dr. Steele and Angel-Next-Door for their loving care for Mariana.
An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019