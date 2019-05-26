Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Inurnment
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Bay Pointe Assisted Living Center
966 Oyster Bay Courte
Bremerton, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariana Cornish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariana Cornish


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mariana Cornish Obituary
Mariana Cornish

Bremerton - Mariana Cornish was born July 31, 1926 to Philip and Ona Ethel Stilson in Diamond, WA. She quietly passed from this life on April 28, 2019 in her home in Bremerton, WA

Mariana was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and siblings Robert, LeRoy, June and Paul. She is survived by her son, Philip (Beth) of Bremerton and daughter, Mary (Mark) Cornish-Hicks of Warrenton, VA; grandchildren Mark Cornish, Brian Cornish, Brenda (Michael) Roberts, Jennifer Hubbell (Kelly Bounds), and Jason Johnson; and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick (Laura) Stilson of Lewiston, ID and Charles Stilson of Portland, OR; sister-in-law Stella Kratofil of Spokane, WA; extended family Lianne Steele and Helen LaCelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her Memorial service will be at Bay Pointe Assisted Living Center, 966 Oyster Bay Courte, Bremerton, WA 98312 on Thursday, May 30 at 1:30 PM. Inurnment service will precede the Memorial at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

Her family wishes to thank Bay Pointe staff, Dr. Steele and Angel-Next-Door for their loving care for Mariana.

An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Chapel
Download Now