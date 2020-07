Marie Angelica Hainzle Martin



Bremerton - June 27, 1961 to July 6, 2020 Passionate, kind, strong, and loved. Anyone who has met Marie has been touched by her light. Be it, family, friend, or a complete stranger, she has forever impacted you. She brought joy to the world at her birth in June of '61 and left it brighter than she found it in her passing. We are lucky to have known such a star. In loving memory always and forever.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store