Services
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
500 Veneta Ave.
Bremerton, WA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Vigilia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie M. Vigilia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie M. Vigilia Obituary
Marie M. Vigilia

Marie M. Vigilia, known to her friends as "Mary", devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years old on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

She was born on July 2, 1931 to Pedro and Eleni Mateo in Bremerton, Washington. She attended and graduated from Bremerton High School. Mary worked as an Administrative Assistant at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for many years. She married Rufino Vigilia on December 17, 1955 and started a family in 1956. Once her family was established, she devoted all of her loving time for her family. Mary steadfastly raised their three children with an abundance of love and compassion.

Preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Eleni; sister, Christina; brother, John; husband, Rufino; daughter, Barbara and son, Rufino, Jr.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Lisa (Corey Arntz); grandchildren, Diana, Brendan, Elena, Taylor and Karli; and great granddaughters Jemma and Mabel. They will all miss her dearly.

A celebration of life Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31st, 1pm, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 500 Veneta Ave., Bremerton, Washington.

Interment will be held at 11:30am on Friday, November 1st at the Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, Washington.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now