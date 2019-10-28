|
|
Marie M. Vigilia
Marie M. Vigilia, known to her friends as "Mary", devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years old on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
She was born on July 2, 1931 to Pedro and Eleni Mateo in Bremerton, Washington. She attended and graduated from Bremerton High School. Mary worked as an Administrative Assistant at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for many years. She married Rufino Vigilia on December 17, 1955 and started a family in 1956. Once her family was established, she devoted all of her loving time for her family. Mary steadfastly raised their three children with an abundance of love and compassion.
Preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Eleni; sister, Christina; brother, John; husband, Rufino; daughter, Barbara and son, Rufino, Jr.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Lisa (Corey Arntz); grandchildren, Diana, Brendan, Elena, Taylor and Karli; and great granddaughters Jemma and Mabel. They will all miss her dearly.
A celebration of life Mass will be held on Thursday, October 31st, 1pm, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 500 Veneta Ave., Bremerton, Washington.
Interment will be held at 11:30am on Friday, November 1st at the Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, Washington.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019