Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Living Waters Fellowship
1541 Sylvan Way
Bremerton, WA
Marie Yoder Obituary
Marie Yoder of Bremerton, Washington passed away May 1, 2019. Marie was born March 14, 1931, in Birmingham. AL to Wiley and Nell Lanningham. In 1947, she married Donald Yoder and settled in Bremerton, WA. Marie was the mother of four sons; Carl who passed away in 2007, Ray of Aberdeen, WA, Bruce of Port Orchard, WA and Keith of Bremerton, WA. She is also blessed with seven grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Marie worked many years in the Bremerton Christian Book store and was always involved in her local church. Many of her friends at Living Waters Fellowship in Bremerton are part of the Piecemaker's group where she loved to crochet prayer shawls, do quilting and support missionaries.

A memorial service will be held at Living Waters Fellowship (1541 Sylvan Way, Bremerton) on Saturday, May 25th at 2:00pm. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 8, 2019
