1/2
Marilyn Jo Osborn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Jo Osborn

Born 8/8/1946, died 6/30/20 of Ovarian Cancer. Parents: Joseph Henry Coffield Jr. & Catherine Alma Williams; married then HMI David L. Osborn 5/24/68; children 4, one deceased; living Matthew J. Osborn (Olga), Benjamin L. Osborn, Nell E. Osborn (Jarrod Lamberth); Grandchildren Jesse, Rebekah, Ethan & Allyson Lamberth, Caleb & Jacob Osborn. Also survived by David L. Osborn, LCDR (NC) USN(ret), (husband), Frances Decker (sister) and Greg Decker (nephew). Saved by the blood of JESUS CHRIST on 3/16/81. Traveled the world with Dave for nearly 20 years, with duty stations in Colorado, both Boulder & Denver, Philadelphia, Rota, Spain, Pensacola, Bremerton & finally retiring in Seabeck! Very active in Church first Clear Creek Baptist, then Kitsap Lake Baptist. Raised children for 12 years as a stay-at-home MOM. Rejoined work-force as a maid cleaning cabins at Island Lake, then 1990 census, then real estate (secretary) then Kitsap County for 14 years, finishing up as the admin. asst. to the county budget director AND actually preparing the county budget!!! Memorial Service TBD in the future; eventual inurnment at Woodland Cemetery, in Van Wert, Ohio! Memorial Gifts to the pro-life agency of your choice. Special thanks to the staff@ St. Anthony, Gig Harbor for 3 years,4 months for Cancer therapy; KC paramedics, E.R. Staff & 2 West Staff @ St. Michael, Bremerton!!! We had 52 years together, my love. I really miss you, but would NOT want you back, if you were still suffering, as at the end! You are with JESUS; I will join you shortly. All my love always!!!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved