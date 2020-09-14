Marilyn Jo Osborn



Born 8/8/1946, died 6/30/20 of Ovarian Cancer. Parents: Joseph Henry Coffield Jr. & Catherine Alma Williams; married then HMI David L. Osborn 5/24/68; children 4, one deceased; living Matthew J. Osborn (Olga), Benjamin L. Osborn, Nell E. Osborn (Jarrod Lamberth); Grandchildren Jesse, Rebekah, Ethan & Allyson Lamberth, Caleb & Jacob Osborn. Also survived by David L. Osborn, LCDR (NC) USN(ret), (husband), Frances Decker (sister) and Greg Decker (nephew). Saved by the blood of JESUS CHRIST on 3/16/81. Traveled the world with Dave for nearly 20 years, with duty stations in Colorado, both Boulder & Denver, Philadelphia, Rota, Spain, Pensacola, Bremerton & finally retiring in Seabeck! Very active in Church first Clear Creek Baptist, then Kitsap Lake Baptist. Raised children for 12 years as a stay-at-home MOM. Rejoined work-force as a maid cleaning cabins at Island Lake, then 1990 census, then real estate (secretary) then Kitsap County for 14 years, finishing up as the admin. asst. to the county budget director AND actually preparing the county budget!!! Memorial Service TBD in the future; eventual inurnment at Woodland Cemetery, in Van Wert, Ohio! Memorial Gifts to the pro-life agency of your choice. Special thanks to the staff@ St. Anthony, Gig Harbor for 3 years,4 months for Cancer therapy; KC paramedics, E.R. Staff & 2 West Staff @ St. Michael, Bremerton!!! We had 52 years together, my love. I really miss you, but would NOT want you back, if you were still suffering, as at the end! You are with JESUS; I will join you shortly. All my love always!!!









