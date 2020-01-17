|
|
Marilyn Louise Stroud
Marilyn Louise Stroud was born on November 20, 1935 in Butte, Montana to William "Dutch" P. Lightfoot and Helen J. (Berryman) Lightfoot. Marilyn was their second child.
She graduated from Lincoln High School 1954. Shortly after graduating she married Michael J. Richardson. They were blessed with three children, Sheree, Steven and Kathleen. After her amicable divorce from Mike she met William L. Stroud "Bill" on Main Street in Suquamish Washington in 1962. Love followed and they married in December. In 1963 this happy family was blessed with another child, Todd.
Marilyn and Bill made their family life in Edmonds Washington for 32 years. Then she and Bill built their dream (retirement) home in Poulsbo Washington.
After 24 years of enjoying her house on the hill with a fabulous view, 57 years of marriage with her love Bill and reaching her 84th year this past November, Marilyn passed away at home from ovarian cancer. She was in the care of Hospice and her family. She passed in comfort on Sunday morning December 29 (2019).
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents William and Helen Lightfoot, her sister Shirley Lightfoot Greene, her first husband Michael Richardson, her son-in-law's Terry Barlow and William Finch and her niece Diane Greene Harrington.
She is survived by her husband William Stroud, children Sheree Richardson-Barlow (Robert Townsend), Steven Richardson (Michelle), Kathleen Richardson Finch, and Todd Stroud. Grandchildren Kevin, Timothy and Carlee Richardson, Matthew Barlow, Jeremy Finch and Kiara, Zachary and Mataya Stroud. Great grandchildren Dylan and Jonah Richardson and Jaxson Stroud and nieces Carol Greene Newman, Barbara Greene Whitener and Janet Greene Anderson.
Marilyn's final resting place will be on the hill behind her home where she'll still have her beautiful view and be with her many four legged loved ones already interned there.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020