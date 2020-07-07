Marilyn Mann
Bremerton - Marilyn Mann, 83, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on June 25, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1937 in Cochecton Center, NY. She graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1955. Marilyn went on to marry Wallace Mann on August 20, 1965 in Bremerton. She was a loving homemaker who loved gardening and crocheting. Marilyn's memory will live on with her daughters, Bonnie Fryar, Betty Gay, Barbara Cartwright; former step-daughter, Jane Wright; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Wally, and her grandson, Jayson Poulsen. Services will be private. Inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com