Marilyn Rose Durand
Silverdale, WA
Marilyn Rose Durand, 75, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away at her home on February 25, 2019 from complications related to a brain tumor. Marilyn was born in Augusta, Georgia on May 28, 1943 to the late Harold and June Danks and the family moved to Kitsap County in 1945. The oldest of three sisters, Marilyn graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1961. She worked for over 30 years and retired from Belmont Terrace nursing home in Bremerton. Marilyn married the love of her life, Fred Durand Jr. in 1975 and together they raised 5 children. Marilyn loved spending time at the ocean, tole painting, card making, crocheting and cooking.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Fred; her children and their spouses: Corina Summers (Steve), Robyn LaMorena (Jeremy), Geoffrey Higham, Marlo Stringer (Marcell) and Milo Durand; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and her sisters: Barbara Schmidt and Shirley Knowles.
Marilyn touched the lives of many and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 14, 2019