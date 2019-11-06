|
Marilyn Ruth Moore Saba
Poulsbo - Marilyn Ruth Moore Saba, a resident of Poulsbo, WA, passed peacefully from this life on November 1 at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton, WA, of congestive heart failure. She was born on August 2, 1942, in Memphis, TN, and was the daughter of Paul Ernest Moore, Sr., and Mathel Brogden Moore. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Poulsbo, WA.
She leaves behind a loving family: daughter, Nancy Moore Saba Coffee and husband Brian of Poulsbo, WA; son, Paul David Saba of Lincoln, IL; brothers, Paul Ernest Moore, Jr., and John Emmett Moore; grandchildren, Hunter Paul Saba and Avery Elizabeth Coffee; and nephews, Justin, Andrew, and Matthew Moore.
Marilyn saw a potential musician in everyone and was passionate about playing duplicate bridge and preserving her family history, leaving behind a legacy of research to pass on for generations. Marilyn's memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Poulsbo First Lutheran Church, 18920 4th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA, with Pastor Alison Shane presiding. The family invites you to the Social Hall for a reception immediately following the service for a light lunch and an opportunity to share your stories about Marilyn. Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Music, once admitted to the soul, becomes a sort of spirit, and never dies.
~Edward Bulwer-Lytton
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019