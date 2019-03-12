|
|
Marion C. Prater (Petersen)
Clairemont, WA
Marion C. Prater(Petersen), died peacefully January 10th, 2019 at her resident in Clairemont after a long battle of Alzheimer's. Living a full life with her husband Thomas H. (Red) Prater of 63 years who preceded her in death August 3rd 2009, sharing the love of travel as a Navy wife and homemaker.
Born January 16th, 1928 to Charles and Marcella Petersen the oldest of four children in Bremerton, Washington attending school and meeting her future husband when stationed in Bremerton. Her years as a Navy wife took her to many locations, which became part of their love of travel from Alaska, San Diego, Hawaii, Whidbey Island, Japan, Patuxent River, MD.
After retiring from the service they settled in Port Orchard, Washington living in the same house for over 40 years. Dealing with an auto accident early in her life that crushed her hip never stopped her love to travel or be part of many adventures. Both her and her husband enjoyed many years as active members of the Port Orchard Yacht Club which continued their love of the seas. Many cruises that took them all over the world continued into their later years just added more to the long list of places they visited.
Marion is survived by Nephews Gordon(Shane) Marshall of Key Largo, John Marshall of Bremerton, Charles(Simone) Marshall of Bremerton and Great Niece Kelsiana Marshall of Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 12, 2019