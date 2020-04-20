|
Marjorie Brown Hughes
March 25, 1925 - April 14, 2020
Marjorie Louise Noel Brown Hughes, born on March 25, 1925, went to sleep very peacefully for the final time on April 14, 2020, just a few weeks after celebrating her 95th birthday. Marge grew up in Seattle, WA, attending John Marshall Middle School and graduating from Roosevelt High School. She then graduated from Saint Joseph's School of Nursing in Tacoma as a Registered Nurse, deciding on this academic direction because of her desire to take care of others. She practiced in her field before taking several years off to raise her five children with their father, Warren Clark Brown; first in Seattle, then settling in Port Orchard, where she cultivated the most successful vegetable garden ever imagined. Later, she returned to her RN practice, first in private medical offices, then eventually retiring from the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard.
Marge was an incredibly caring and loving person with a huge heart and hugs that wouldn't quit! Those hugs will be particularly missed by her children: Marci Fredericksen (Michael), Port Townsend; Debbi Cooper, Silverdale; Barbra Williams (Roger), Bremerton; Kaley Patty Westenhiser, Tacoma; and Andrew Brown, Seattle. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Amber Sanchez, Lindsee Cooper, Chelsea Pyper, and Brandon Pyper; along with ten great-grandchildren. Marge was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Lola Noel; her first husband, Warren Clark Brown; and her second husband, James Carlton Hughes.
A celebration of Marge's life will be planned sometime in the future, when all those who loved her can finally be together.
