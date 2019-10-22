Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Helen Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Helen Thompson Obituary
Marjorie Helen Thompson

Thompson, Majorie (Margie) Helen; née Alderman, age 90 of Bremerton, WA passed away at her home on October 2, 2019. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmar and Pauline Alderman; brother Wilmar Alderman; husband Richard Lee Thompson; as well as several dogs and a couple of feline companions over the years. She is survived by her loyal and loving dogs of 14 years, Curley and Duncan, a cat named Mr. T., her son, Richard "Dick" Thompson, Jr. (Joyce); two daughters, Shirley Murphy and Mickey Rae; all of Bremerton, 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; She is also survived by long-time friend and companion, David Loftus of Beverly Hills, CA. Born Marjorie Helen Alderman on August 17, 1929 in Minot, ND, Marjorie wed Richard Lee Thompson on June 11, 1947. Professionally, she was both the Assistant Manager of the PX Exchange at PSNS as well as the manager of the Marine Store at PSNS. In life, Margie loved dancing, gardening, crocheting and ceramics. She brought much joy to her friends, family and loved ones and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family also wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Margie's caregivers, Corene Faison and Aloha Owen. Graveside services will be held on October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Miller Woodlawn in Bremerton, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.