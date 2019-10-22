|
|
Marjorie Helen Thompson
Thompson, Majorie (Margie) Helen; née Alderman, age 90 of Bremerton, WA passed away at her home on October 2, 2019. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmar and Pauline Alderman; brother Wilmar Alderman; husband Richard Lee Thompson; as well as several dogs and a couple of feline companions over the years. She is survived by her loyal and loving dogs of 14 years, Curley and Duncan, a cat named Mr. T., her son, Richard "Dick" Thompson, Jr. (Joyce); two daughters, Shirley Murphy and Mickey Rae; all of Bremerton, 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; She is also survived by long-time friend and companion, David Loftus of Beverly Hills, CA. Born Marjorie Helen Alderman on August 17, 1929 in Minot, ND, Marjorie wed Richard Lee Thompson on June 11, 1947. Professionally, she was both the Assistant Manager of the PX Exchange at PSNS as well as the manager of the Marine Store at PSNS. In life, Margie loved dancing, gardening, crocheting and ceramics. She brought much joy to her friends, family and loved ones and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family also wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Margie's caregivers, Corene Faison and Aloha Owen. Graveside services will be held on October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Miller Woodlawn in Bremerton, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019