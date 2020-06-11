Marjorie Salo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Salo

Marjorie Salo, age 90, of Bremerton died in May 2020. She was born in 1930 in Westville, New Jersey, to John and Ada deCani.

Marge was graduated from Woodbury High School, the Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing and Olympic College.

In 1956, Marge joined the US Navy as a nurse. Her first duty station was at the old Naval Hospital at PSNS in Bremerton. She met her husband, Eino "Ernie" Salo at a Bremerton Ski Cruiser dance. They wed in 1957.

Marge and Ernie raised two boys, Greg and Paul, at their Marine Drive home, where she enjoyed viewing the Olympic Mountains, playing the piano, and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

She was a Registered Nurse for many years at Harrison Memorial Hospital in East Bremerton, retiring in 1983.

Marge was predeceased by her husband, Eino (2000), her sister Margaret (2003) and her brother John (2012). She is survived by step-daughter, Nona; son Greg (Pauline); son Paul (Christine); ten grandchildren; three nieces and three nephews; and many great grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linde Price Funeral Service
718 LEBO BLVD
BREMERTON, WA 98310
(360) 651-9233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved