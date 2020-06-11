Marjorie Salo



Marjorie Salo, age 90, of Bremerton died in May 2020. She was born in 1930 in Westville, New Jersey, to John and Ada deCani.



Marge was graduated from Woodbury High School, the Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing and Olympic College.



In 1956, Marge joined the US Navy as a nurse. Her first duty station was at the old Naval Hospital at PSNS in Bremerton. She met her husband, Eino "Ernie" Salo at a Bremerton Ski Cruiser dance. They wed in 1957.



Marge and Ernie raised two boys, Greg and Paul, at their Marine Drive home, where she enjoyed viewing the Olympic Mountains, playing the piano, and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.



She was a Registered Nurse for many years at Harrison Memorial Hospital in East Bremerton, retiring in 1983.



Marge was predeceased by her husband, Eino (2000), her sister Margaret (2003) and her brother John (2012). She is survived by step-daughter, Nona; son Greg (Pauline); son Paul (Christine); ten grandchildren; three nieces and three nephews; and many great grandchildren.









