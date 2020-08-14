Marjorie Walske



Age 93, died on July 6th, 2020. Her surviving family includes her children, Susan Cabiati and Steven Walske, and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years, Carl, her sister Janet, and her daughter Carol.



Born in Seattle to George and Elsa Nelson, Marge grew up in Montlake and graduated Garfield High School. She attended the University of Washington, joining Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. As a young mother she made homes for her family around the world in such disparate locales as Ithaca, Los Alamos, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York, Paris, Geneva, and London.



Marge learned French overseas, and found a creative outlet in painting. She read voraciously, and liked to give and take a joke with equal relish. She was a 12th man for the Seahawks long before it was fashionable, and they rewarded her with a Superbowl. Over the years she visited dozens of countries, but always returned to France whose food and culture she loved.



Marge eventually returned home to Seattle, and settled in Silverdale, WA, where she maintained an enviable garden—overlooking the Hood Canal, beneath the Olympic mountains. She was active in the Poulsbo Yacht Club, and the Sunset Club of Seattle. Marge was greatly loved, and will be missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store