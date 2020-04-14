|
Mark Anthony Aguiluz
Mark Anthony Aguiluz "Tony" of Metairie, Louisiana passed away at the age of 76 from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease on Friday, April 10, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Aguiluz of Bremerton, Washington and his sister, Rosella Kiern of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, step-father, and his daughter, Bunnie Lynn Aguiluz. Tony was born in Tela, Honduras. He was a Viet Nam Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. Following his discharge he lived in Bremerton, Washington working as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He loved the outdoors and camping. Tony had a great sense of humor, bringing many smiles to family and friends.
Burial held on April 15, 2020 at the Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Mississippi. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp 1600 N. Causeway, Metairie, LA. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com Information: 504-835-2341
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020