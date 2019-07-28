Resources
Mark Endrigo


1959 - 2019
Bremerton - Mark Steven Endrigo, was born on February 24, 1959, and died on July 10, 2019, at Claremont Senior Living in Bremerton, WA.

Mark Endrigo was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Arthur Endrigo and Ernestine Elizabeth Schutz Endrigo of Everett, WA. There were no children; however, he is survived by his brother, David Endrigo, and an aunt, Elenora E. Puckett, both of Poulsbo, WA,

A Celebration of Life service was held for Mark Endrigo at Claremont Senior Living in Bremerton. Please send condolences to family members in Poulsbo, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 28, 2019
