Mark Loring
Venice, FL - Mark Loring, 71, of Venice, FL, passed away on June 21, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born to Louis T.C. Loring and Frances H. Wilson on June 19, 1949 in Portland, ME. Mark grew up in Miami, FL and enlisted in the Navy in 1968. He was stationed in Bremerton, WA in 1972 where he met the love of his life and best friend, Tamara Jensen.
Mark and Tamara wed in December of 1973, and spent the next 30+ years in Kitsap County building a beautiful life while raising their two daughters. In 2003, Mark and Tamara moved to Venice, FL to enjoy their retirement.
Mark had an exuberance for life and never passed up an opportunity to laugh - and he had the best laugh. He never met a stranger and lived his life exactly the way he wanted.
Mark is survived by wife, Tamara, his daughters, Becky (Dennis) and Christa, and his sisters Holly, Becky (Bruce), and Wendy (Doug), cousins, and several nieces and nephews.
Per Mark's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Instead, please raise a glass in Mark's memory and share some laughs with the people you love.
In lieu of flowers, Mark's family asks that donation be made in his name to the American Heart Association.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.