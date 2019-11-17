|
Mark Patrick Hanley
Mark Patrick Hanley was born March 2nd, 1955 in Aberdeen, Washington to Carolyn R. (Johannes) Hanley and Terence Hanley. His formative years were spent in Kitsap County. Born with Down Syndrome, he was fortunate to participate inthe Bremerton School District Special Education Program and graduated from East High School.
After graduation, Mark worked in a number of sheltered work programs, including People's Janitorial and then Pizza Hut, where he was a fixture and cheerful employee for 25 years. He was a long-term client of Kitsap Tennant Support Services, where he befriended many of his fellow clients and the staff, to whom he owes much for the enrichment and fulfillment of his life as well as for his character development.
And a character he was! Mark was possessed of a delightful sense of humor, a deep love of family and friends, an inquisitive nature, and a strong work ethic. To say that Mark was a lover of sports seriously understates the nature of the case. Mark was a participant in several sports and a rabid fan of many. He was a longtime participant in the exceptional Kitsap County Special Olympics program. An excellent swimmer, Mark won many local contests and advanced to the state tournament level, where he won a number of state titles. Mark's greatest achievement as a swimmer was at the International Special Olympics in Los
Angeles in 1972, where he finished 4th in the breaststroke. Mark also participated in Special Olympics basketball, softball, golf, soccer and bowling. Marked passed away on November 2nd, of complications of Alzheimer's and pneumonia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn; and his sister, Jennifer. He is survived by his father, Terence; his step-mother, Irene; his brother, Bryan and his wife Carol; his nieces, Kallyn and Taryn; and his long-time girlfriend, Carrie Stoner. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on November 21, 2019 at Abundant Life Four Square Church, 5610 Kitsap Way (Crawford Avenue), Bremerton where Mark was a member for many years. In lieu of flowers, Mark's Family encourages donations to the Kitsap County Special Olympics and or The Alzheimer's Foundation.
We encourage everyone to emulate Mark and to live by one of Mark's favorite mottos: "Look on the bright side."
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019