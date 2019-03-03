|
Mark "Swed" Paul Swedberg
Kitsap, WA
Mark Paul Swedberg went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 21, 2018. He was born August 3, 1954 in Astoria Oregon. Mr. Swedberg served four years in the U.S. Army from 1975-1979. He retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 2009, as a Marine Insulation Supervisor at PSNS & IMF on the waterfront. Mark was currently employed at Lowes Home Improvement as a lumber associate from 2012. He was also active with the Port Orchard Eagles, a long time member and Trustee. Mark will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Please help us honor his Celebration of Life. Memorial services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday March 23, at The Fraternal Order of the Eagles Hall at 4001 Jackson Ave. S.E. Port Orchard, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 3, 2019