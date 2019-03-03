Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
The Fraternal Order of the Eagles Hall
4001 Jackson Ave. S.E.
Port Orchard, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Swedberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Paul "Swed" Swedberg


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Paul "Swed" Swedberg Obituary
Mark "Swed" Paul Swedberg

Kitsap, WA

Mark Paul Swedberg went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 21, 2018. He was born August 3, 1954 in Astoria Oregon. Mr. Swedberg served four years in the U.S. Army from 1975-1979. He retired from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 2009, as a Marine Insulation Supervisor at PSNS & IMF on the waterfront. Mark was currently employed at Lowes Home Improvement as a lumber associate from 2012. He was also active with the Port Orchard Eagles, a long time member and Trustee. Mark will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Please help us honor his Celebration of Life. Memorial services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday March 23, at The Fraternal Order of the Eagles Hall at 4001 Jackson Ave. S.E. Port Orchard, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.