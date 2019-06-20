Resources
Bremerton - Marlene Sue Morey or Sue as friends and family knew her, 84, went to her heavenly home at Harrison Hosp. in Bremerton, WA on April 25, 2019. She was born in Littlerock, AR to Franklin C. Whitaker and Wilma H. Whitaker (Goodwin).

Sue put family first. She enjoyed music, singing, art, reading a good book, cooking and everything about Italy.

She is survived by her children, Leslie Grossruck, Marla Morey, Mitch Morey (Michelle), Melisa Barraugh (Dave), Melinda Anthony (Steve), Angela Morrison (Jim), 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
