Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Crenshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin "Gale" Crenshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin "Gale" Crenshaw Obituary
Marvin "Gale" Crenshaw

Marvin "Gale" Crenshaw, 65 passed away peacefully at his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 18, 1954 in Bremerton, WA. and passed away October 2, 2019 in Olalla, WA. He will be greatly missed by his wife Roxann, daughters Deanna (David) Stivers (Sam & MaKayla) Amanda (Kit) Kerr (Connor & Duncan) his sister, Livia (Nate) Periot and niece Alexa Wyman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Anna Mae (Bohlmann) Crenshaw and his older brother Curt.

A memorial service to honor Gale will be Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church in Port Orchard, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.