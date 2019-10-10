|
Marvin "Gale" Crenshaw
Marvin "Gale" Crenshaw, 65 passed away peacefully at his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 18, 1954 in Bremerton, WA. and passed away October 2, 2019 in Olalla, WA. He will be greatly missed by his wife Roxann, daughters Deanna (David) Stivers (Sam & MaKayla) Amanda (Kit) Kerr (Connor & Duncan) his sister, Livia (Nate) Periot and niece Alexa Wyman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Anna Mae (Bohlmann) Crenshaw and his older brother Curt.
A memorial service to honor Gale will be Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church in Port Orchard, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019