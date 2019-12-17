|
Marvin "Glen" Heistand
Port Orchard - Our dearly and cherished beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend Marvin "Glen" Heistand, 90, of Port Orchard, WA, passed away quietly, yet totally unexpectedly, in his sleep at his home on December 11th, 2019.
He was born on May 22nd, 1929 to the late Elmer and Irene (Baglin) Heistand in Bremerton, WA. Glen's wife Shirley, after 66 years of an incredibly loving and committed marriage, preceded him in death 4 months prior, on August 5th, 2019.
He attended Bremerton High School where he played football when the team went undefeated (12-0) and won the State Championship after beating Ballard High on Thanksgiving Day, 1947 at Seattle Memorial Stadium with an overflowing crowd of over 16,000 fans.
Glen served in the Navy and was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard during the Korean conflict.
His hobby passion was playing horseshoes for the Kitsap Horseshoe club where he spent countless hours practicing and playing in Local, District, State and World Championship Tournaments. For many years, Glen and Shirley enjoyed traveling to Parker, Arizona and Naples, Florida in the wintertime in their RV.
Most of all, Glen loved to be with his family whom he sacrificially served and cared for. His family was everything to him and they will forever miss him. He is survived by four children, Dean (Jan) Heistand, Cathy (Gary) Backlund, Rhonda (Rick) Comfort, and Becky Heistand, eight living grandchildren, one deceased, and 14 great-grandchildren, along with a large host of extended family.
A celebration of life will be held after the Holidays with notices being published on Social Media. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Seattle Children's Hospital, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019