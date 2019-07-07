|
|
Marvin Leonard Romack (Marv)
Port Ludlow - Marvin Leonard Romack (Marv) of Port Ludlow passed away at the age of 78 at Harborview Medical Center.
Marv was born in Eckford Township, MI to Leonard and Mildred (Hitz) Romack. He married Margo Gonser on June 30, 1959 in Charlotte MI. Margo preceded Marv in death on Feb 4, 2007 after 47 years of marriage and memories.
Marv served in the Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician and worked as a member of the Lakehurst Carrier and Field Services Unit (CAFSU) in San Diego, Bremerton and Yokosuka Japan. In retirement, Marv belonged to the Masons, volunteered, bowled and donated to a weekly card game. He developed lifelong friendships along the way.
Marv travelled extensively, often with his dog Lulu, where he visited family and gathered information on his genealogy. He spoke of his hometown Marshall, MI fondly and returned often. For the last few years, he shared these activities with his partner-in-fun, Elizabeth Sepesy, who will continue to be part of the family.
Marv is survived by two sons; Kenneth Romack of Port Orchard and Marvin (Myrna) Romack of Federal Way, two daughters; Julie (Nick) Jones of Ashburn, Va., and Danielle (Chris) Stewart of Bremerton, 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service: Saturday, Aug 3, 11:00 am at the Bremerton Masonic Temple. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
September 23, 1940 to June 21, 2019
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 7, 2019