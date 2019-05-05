Services
St Olaf's Catholic Church
18943 Caldart Ave NE
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Rosary
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Olaf's Church
18943 Caldart Ave NE
Poulsbo, WA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Olaf's Church
18943 Caldart Ave NE
Poulsbo, WA
Bremerton - Mary Elizabeth Campbell, 62, of Bremerton died April 24, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 27, 1956 in Bremerton, WA to Donald and Margaret (Rubesch) Patraw.

Mary Beth grew up in Bremerton, graduating from West High School & Western Washington University. She taught in the Central Kitsap School District for 40 years including years at Central Kitsap, Olympic, and the Alternative High Schools.

She was happiest when spoiling her children and grandchildren. She loved working in the garden, traveling, attending movies and theater, and especially spending time at the lake with family. She really appreciated her recent move to the neighborhood where she grew up, walking Lilian to pre-school and living next door to her great niece Addy.

Survivors include her husband Robin Campbell, three sons Derek (Rebecca) Ormiston, Michael (Taylor Moore) Ormiston, Christopher Campbell, and daughter Rebecca Campbell; two brothers Jerry (Jeanne) Patraw and Don E. Patraw; three grandchildren, Grayson, Lilian, and Jack Ormiston.

A service for Mary Beth will be held on Saturday, May 11th at St. Olaf's Church, 18943 Caldart Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370. A Rosary will begin at 11:30am with Mass beginning at 12:00pm (noon). A celebration of Mary Beth's life will directly follow Mass at St. Olaf's.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 5, 2019
