Mary Ellen Johnson
Silverdale - Mary Ellen Johnson, of Silverdale, Washington passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1943 in San Francisco and the daughter of Vivian and adopted father, James Callaway.
She graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in Pleasant Hill, CA. Then returning to San Francisco. After a whirlwind courtship of 14 days, Mary Ellen married Robin Johnson of Kenosha WI on December 1, 1962. One of Mary's fondest memories was her delayed then extended 2-year honeymoon in Spain. They were married for over 56 years and lived in many places as Robin retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years. They lived in their home for 40 years in Silverdale, Washington and raised two daughters.
Mary volunteered at the American Red Cross in Benicia, CA, Lions Club and Discovery Shop in Silverdale, WA. She was an Eastern Star member who severed as a board member of International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Silverdale Assembly. She loved going to the Humane Society where she adopted several cats.
Joy was brought to Mary spending time with family. Mary loved doing many things for her family including cooking, baking and sewing for her children and grandchildren. Mary was present at every birth of her grandchildren. She spent many hours with all four of her grandchildren, Mary was especially proud of her great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robin Johnson of 56 years, her two daughters Jessica (Johnson) Archuleta, Jennifer (Johnson) McIntyre, sister Lauren Cole, brother James Callaway. Four grandchildren, Kevin and Erica McIntyre and Michel (Carissa) and Trina Archuleta, and three great grandchildren, Bentley, Goodwin and Rhoda.
Mary requested a private celebration of her life. The family wishes to thank all of those who assisted with her care at Hospice House in Tacoma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Discovery Shop (cancer) of Silverdale.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 18, 2019