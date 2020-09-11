1/1
Mary Eugenia Gibson
Mary Eugenia Gibson

Poulsbo - Mary lost her battle with dementia/Alzheimer's disease on September 2, 2020. She grew up in Wichita, Kansas, and started working at a record store while in high school. Mary was a gardener and landscaped her yard until it looked like a park. She also enjoyed reading and having lunch on her deck with her flower pots and loved to grow produce for the local food banks. After her marriage and three children, she migrated west to Montana and then Spokane. She made charity donations and did volunteer work for VOSH, dispensing glasses in South America. Her other volunteer work was with Kitsap County Juvenile Department and additionally served as a Kitsap County Long Term Care Ombudsman. She is survived by her husband Donald, brother Michael, sister Joan, and special friend Michael Johnson. She also had two loving dogs. Interment will take place at Cherry Grove Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary. Donations can be made in her memory at "alz.org."




Published in Kitsap Sun from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
