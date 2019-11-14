|
Mary Frances Gustason
Mary Frances Gustason died of pneumonia on October 29, 2019 at 105 years of age. She was born in Twin Bridges, Colorado and also lived in Alberta, Canada and California in her growing up years. She married V.G. (Gus) Gustason on Aug. 3, 1935. They were married for 53 years until he passed in 1988. They lived in Bothell and Seattle Washington and then Hemet, California during their retirement years when they weren't on the road seeing the US and Canada. She returned to Seattle in 1988.
Mary was a stay-at-home mom and active in PTA and then worked as a retail clerk. She was a very active member of the Bothell, First Church of Seattle and Shoreline Free Methodist churches. She loved teaching children about missionaries and their work. She corresponded with many missionaries until she couldn't write any more. And she loved her Jesus to the very end.
Mary leaves behind her daughters Arlen Morris (Tim McGregor) and Ann Emel, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Our thanks to Crista Assisted Living and Stafford HC at Belmont for their care in her last five years.
A memorial service will be held at Shoreline Free Methodist Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2pm. Remembrances in her name can be sent to the church for their missions projects at 510 NE 175th Shoreline Wa 98155.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019