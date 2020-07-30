Mary Jane Cowgill



Silverdale - Mary Jane Cowgill of Silverdale, Washington was born December 13th, 1924 at the New Albany, Indiana home of her parents, Ralph Christopher Borkenheim and Minnie Irene (Harmon) Borkenheim. She married Donald Russell Cowgill of Lakewood, Ohio on July 31st, 1943. She died from heart failure Saturday, July 25th, 2020.



Jane is survived by three children: Terry Elton of Issaquah, Donna Wynn of Seattle, and David Wayne of Bremerton. She was additionally blessed by the arrivals of each of her eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, who were an energetic source of joy to her, as evidenced by her ever present smile.



Jane was preceded in death by a fourth child, Cynthia Leigh, who died in 1954 at the age of only 4 months, along with her four siblings: Harmon Borkenheim, Rachel Jones, Martha Hollmann, and Alfred Borkenheim.



Throughout her life, Jane followed the example set by her parents, relying on an unwaivering Christian faith to provide her strength and guidance, based upon the simple words: "I am the Way, and the Truth, and the Life".









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store