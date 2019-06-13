|
Mary Lee Harkins
Bremerton - Mary Lee Harkins, 83, passed away May 29, 2019. She was born September 27, 1935 in Seattle. She was a proud 1953 graduate of Bremerton High. She enjoyed her monthly luncheons with the class of '53 ladies.
She is survived by her son Don (Lora) Holtz; daughter, Nancy Carter-Rasor; granddaughter, Stacy Jones; and great-grandchildren, Naelani and Kaimana Carter-Rasor, all of Bremerton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Harry and Ruth Norden; husband, Lloyd Harkins; granddaughter Danae Carter and daughter Judy Holtz-Jones.
Mary loved life and loved to have fun. She was one of the top bowlers in the county for many years, even competing against men, which was unheard of in that era. She had bowled at almost every house in the state. In her traveling league, she bowled at 3 different bowling alleys in one day. She hosted weekly pinochle games at her house for years. She was involved in the Chico Pee Wee's, Blue Birds, Children's Home Society, Elks, Eagles and ran the Kitsap County Election board for many years. She loved all sports, especially baseball and watching the Mariners. She also enjoyed going to and watching the Mecum Car Auctions; she had a love for old cars and car shows and watching Offshore Boat Races. She was a phenomenal piano player and had won many awards.
She loved taking cruises, and had been traveling to Disney World since 1974. She traveled many places with her granddaughter. She was on the go to casinos any time she could.
Judy preceded her in death September 19, 2017. The family would like to invite all that knew them to join us in a celebration of both of their lives at the Kitsap Golf and Country Club, June 19, 2019 from 3-6 PM. Please join us with memories and enjoy catered food and drink.
Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Chapel.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 13, 2019