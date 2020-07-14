Mary Lou Nelson



Belfair - Mary Lou Nelson, age 83, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, in Bremerton, Washington. She was born on February 28, 1937 in Seattle, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Herman of 63 years and her four children-Kathy, Mark, Edward, and Kristine, who all live locally. Mary Lou had sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Her family has lived in the Belfair area for over 60 years. Mary Lou was a school bus driver at South Kitsap School District for over 20 years and was fondly known as "yellowjacket".



Mary Lou was an avid outdoor person hiking in the Olympic and Cascade Mountains. She climbed with Lou Whitaker through Olympic College who later climbed Mt. Everest. She bowled for many years, played softball, volleyball, and many other sports. She loved crocheting and knitting and won many awards at local and regional craft shows. She also was heavily involved in the family evergreen business-Nelson Forest Products-for over 60 years.



She loved her family and was extremely proud of them.



The family would like to thank her doctors-Dr. Eady, Dr. D, Brittany, staff members at the Kidney Center, the staff at Harrison Emergency Room, and the North Mason Fire staff for their wonderful service. Rest in Peace Mein Frau.









