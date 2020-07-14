1/1
Mary Lou Nelson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Nelson

Belfair - Mary Lou Nelson, age 83, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, in Bremerton, Washington. She was born on February 28, 1937 in Seattle, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Herman of 63 years and her four children-Kathy, Mark, Edward, and Kristine, who all live locally. Mary Lou had sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Her family has lived in the Belfair area for over 60 years. Mary Lou was a school bus driver at South Kitsap School District for over 20 years and was fondly known as "yellowjacket".

Mary Lou was an avid outdoor person hiking in the Olympic and Cascade Mountains. She climbed with Lou Whitaker through Olympic College who later climbed Mt. Everest. She bowled for many years, played softball, volleyball, and many other sports. She loved crocheting and knitting and won many awards at local and regional craft shows. She also was heavily involved in the family evergreen business-Nelson Forest Products-for over 60 years.

She loved her family and was extremely proud of them.

The family would like to thank her doctors-Dr. Eady, Dr. D, Brittany, staff members at the Kidney Center, the staff at Harrison Emergency Room, and the North Mason Fire staff for their wonderful service. Rest in Peace Mein Frau.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jul. 14 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved