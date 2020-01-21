Resources
Mary Louise (Jennings) Gage Obituary
Edmonds - Mary Louise (Jennings) Gage, 83, of Edmonds, Wash., died at her home on January 13, 2020. Mary was born in Glenoma, Wash., on Sept. 28, 1936 to Arthur Ellis and Agnes Lavina (Tiller) Jennings.

She graduated from Hoquiam High School in1954, and completed her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Washington in 1964.

Mary Lou taught Jr. High English and History at Central Kitsap Junior High for nearly 50 years. She was the acting Dean of Students for many of those years, and was always a force to be reckoned with!

She married Robert Lee Gage, April 6, 1971, in Bremerton. The two of them eventually moved to Edmonds, both commuting to Bremerton every day. They were married until the passing of Robert on December 13, 2017.

Mary Lou loved car trips and visiting friends and family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Agnes; husband, Robert Lee Gage; infant sister, Doty Mae; and brothers, Hank Jennings and Jerry Jennings

She is survived by her children, Cathy Louise (Wolfe) Elting, Loretta Marie (Hammond) Splan, Christine (Gage) Bucklin, Brian Gage, and Mary Lou Gage; brothers, Charles E. Jennings and Arthur E. Jennings and his wife Susan; sisters, Betty (Jennings) Hutchison and her husband Ben, Linda K (Jennings) Ross and her husband Ray; grandchildren, Amanda, Daniel, and Ashley Elting, Bradley Lippincott, and Jayna Gage; great grandchildren, Leila Harmon, Levi Cook, and Palmer Lippincott; and many, many nieces, nephews, grand and great nieces and nephews, cousins, and beloved life-long friends.

Memorial Services were held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, Jan 23, at Sticklin Funeral Chapel,1437 S Gold Street, Centralia. A brief reception will follow in the Chapel's Hospitality Room, followed by a graveside service at the family burial site at Claquato Cemetery, 142 Stearns Road, Chehalis, Wash.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
