|
|
Mary Lyons-Felts
Port Orchard
Mary Gardner was born in Kuna, Idaho October 12, 1932 and was the sixth of seven Gardner children. Mary attended Boise State College after graduating high school and moved to Port Orchard in 1951 where her brother Jack introduced her to her first husband William (Bill) Lyons. Bill preceded Mary in death in 1974.
Bill and Mary had two children Grant in 1953 & Scott in 1955. Both graduated from South Kitsap High School. Mary met her second husband Wells Felts at her church and they married in 1978. Wells preceded Mary in death in 1999. Mary was very active in the Church of Latter Day Saints. Mary was a cook at Givens elementary school and later became the Director of Food Services for South Kitsap School District.
Mary was very visible at the Port Orchard Farmers Market where she sold homemade breads, pies, cookies & sticky buns. Mary enjoyed fishing for a variety of fish with both of her husbands and spent 15 years of her last 16 years fishing with her son Grant each summer in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Mary touched the lives of countless people in many different ways and will be missed by each and every one of us. Mary sadly passed due to cancer on February 25th 2019. A private family burial will be at Sunset Lane Cemetery under the care of Rill Chapel. Her life story and tribute wall are available at www.rill.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 1, 2019