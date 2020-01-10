Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Nanfito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Olga Nanfito

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Olga Nanfito Obituary
Mary Olga Nanfito, 88, of Port Orchard, WA, passed away on December 26, 2019. Born on January 16, 1931 in Council Bluffs, IA to Vincent and Olga (Calkins) Gallagher, Mary went on to graduate from St. Frances School in Council Bluffs. She married Concetto R. Nanfito on March 17, 1949 in Council Bluffs. Mary worked as a telephone operator at AT&T-Pacific Bell in Long Beach, CA, retiring after 20 years. Mary enjoyed her three grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Concetto R. Nanfito; son, James Bernard Nanfito (2019). She is survived by sons, Timothy (Anna) of Olalla, WA and Joseph of Port Orchard, WA; sister, Joan Di Blasi of Council Bluffs, IA; three grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment was at Fraola Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -