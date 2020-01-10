|
|
Mary Olga Nanfito, 88, of Port Orchard, WA, passed away on December 26, 2019. Born on January 16, 1931 in Council Bluffs, IA to Vincent and Olga (Calkins) Gallagher, Mary went on to graduate from St. Frances School in Council Bluffs. She married Concetto R. Nanfito on March 17, 1949 in Council Bluffs. Mary worked as a telephone operator at AT&T-Pacific Bell in Long Beach, CA, retiring after 20 years. Mary enjoyed her three grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Concetto R. Nanfito; son, James Bernard Nanfito (2019). She is survived by sons, Timothy (Anna) of Olalla, WA and Joseph of Port Orchard, WA; sister, Joan Di Blasi of Council Bluffs, IA; three grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment was at Fraola Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020